PM attends groundbreaking ceremony for schools in border areas

Human is the most valuable capital, acting as the goal, a driving force, and also a resource for development, the PM remarked, stating that investing in education means investing in development.

PM Pham Minh Chinh and officials mark the start of construction on the Yen Khuong Primary and Junior Secondary Boarding School in Yen Khuong commune, Thanh Hoa province, on November 9. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a ceremony held in Yen Khuong commune, in the central province of Thanh Hoa, on November 9, marking the start of work on 72 inter-level primary and junior secondary boarding schools in land border communes.

Deputy PMs and leaders of ministries and central agencies, along with local officials, also took part in the hybrid event in 14 other provinces, namely Lai Chau, Lang Son, Dien Bien, Tuyen Quang, Lao Cai, Cao Bang, Son La, Quang Ninh, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Tri, Dak Lak, Lam Dong, and An Giang.

There are currently 956 schools of general education in 248 land border communes nationwide. Among them, about 20 boarding schools for ethnic minority students and 160 semi-boarding schools are benefiting from the State’s support.

The ceremony concurrently commenced construction on 72 schools among the 100 inter-level primary and junior secondary boarding institutions planned for 2025. They are expected to be completed by August 30, 2026, before the 2026–2027 academic year.

Earlier, construction had already begun on 28 schools in some localities since July.

The drive for building 100 inter-level boarding schools in border communes is an important step to carry out the Politburo and the Government’s policy on educational development in disadvantaged areas, thereby contributing to social security, socio-economic development, and security–defense in border regions. It is invested with nearly VND20 trillion (US$760.1 million) in total.

As many as 248 inter-level primary and junior secondary boarding schools in 248 land border communes will be built during 2025–2028, according to the Politburo’s Conclusion Announcement No. 81-TB/TW, dated July 18, 2025, on the school construction in border communes, and the Government’s Resolution No. 298/NQ-CP, dated September 26, 2025, that issued an action plan for the policy implementation.

Addressing the event, PM Pham Minh Chinh emphasized that the Party and State always view education and training as a top national policy of particular importance, as it creates the foundation for developing the personality, virtues, and capabilities of each person while serving as the decisive factor of the success in making a human resources breakthrough to support national development and safeguarding.

Humans are the most valuable capital, acting as the goal, a driving force, and also a resource for development, he remarked, stating that investing in education means investing in development.

PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony in Yen Khuong commune, Thanh Hoa province, on November 9. (Photo: VNA)

Highlighting the Politburo’s Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW on making breakthroughs in education and training development and Conclusion Announcement No. 81-TB/TW, he praised efforts by the Ministry of Education and Training, relevant ministries, sectors, agencies, and, especially, the targeted localities, construction units, teachers, students, and residents in border areas in implementing the policy. He also appreciated assistance from domestic and foreign organizations, businesses, individuals, and other philanthropists for the program.

The Government demanded that leaders of the Ministry of Education and Training, ministries, agencies, and localities boost leadership and direction to remove bottlenecks and provide the best possible conditions for school construction.

Quality, site clearance progress, and material supply must be guaranteed while technical and aesthetic standards, environmental hygiene, landscape, and occupational safety are ensured. Corruption or misconduct must also be prevented, and efficiency maximized, thus generating practical benefits for students and teachers and contributing to local socio-economic development, he went on.

PM Pham Minh Chinh asked the Vietnam Fatherland Front to continue mobilizing support from the entire society to build and upgrade schools in border communes. He also expressed gratitude to teachers who are working in mountainous, remote, and border areas while offering the best wishes to border students.

As the Vietnamese Teachers’ Day (November 20) is nearing, he wishes the whole education sector, teachers, and students’ parents good health, happiness, and continued dedication to the cause of education. He called on students nationwide to keep nurturing their dreams and aspirations to become good and useful citizens for their communities, hometowns, and the country.

On this occasion, he presented coats as encouragement to students of the Yen Khuong Primary and Junior Secondary Boarding School.

Vietnamplus