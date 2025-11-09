Workers work nonstop to repair landslides on North–South railway

As of the morning of November 9, workers and engineers continue to mobilize trains and trucks to transport stones into Soi Nga Hamlet, addressing damaged and eroded sections of the North–South railway in Xuan Lanh Commune, Dak Lak Province.

More than 300 workers and engineers, along with dozens of pieces of machinery and equipment, are working around the clock, operating in three rotating shifts per day with four teams to urgently repair over 90 meters of railway eroded and damaged by storm Kalmaegi at Km 1136, within the Van Canh–Phuoc Lanh section in Soi Nga Hamlet, Xuan Lanh Commune.

At the site, heavy rains and floods have caused a landslide that is 90 meters wide and nine meters deep, forming a deep stream of the North–South railway embankment at Km 1136, Van Canh–Phuoc Lanh section. The railway tracks are suspended with eroded foundations, some sections severely washed out, and signal posts toppled, severely affecting the railway infrastructure.

To address the damage, the construction unit has opened a service road connecting from National Highway 19C to the landslide area, speeding up the transport of materials.

The landslide site has complex geological conditions, making repair efforts particularly challenging.

According to Vietnam Railways (VNR), the repair plan is divided into two phases. Initially, Phase 1 involves constructing a temporary bridge to allow trains to pass through the landslide area at a speed of 5 km/h. After reopening the line, the railway sector will continue permanent construction to increase train speeds to 15 km/h. In the final phase, the design consultant will complete the restoration plan, reinforcing the embankment and building a permanent bridge.

Mr. Nguyen Quoc Vuong, Deputy General Director of Vietnam Railways, stated that the recent storms and floods have severely damaged railway infrastructure, toppling and breaking hundreds of signal posts and causing serious landslides along many sections. Initial estimates place the damage at several billion Vietnamese dong.

The company is currently mobilizing hundreds of workers around the clock, aiming to reopen the line temporarily by 6:00 p.m. on November 10 at a speed of 5 km/h. Over the next 45 days, repairs will continue to increase train speeds to 15 km/h and achieve long-term, sustainable restoration, Mr. Nguyen Quoc Vuong said.

In addition to disaster recovery efforts, Vietnam Railways is implementing policies to support passengers, including refunds and free ticket reissues for those affected by recent storms and landslides.

By Ngoc Oai, Phan Tin—Translated by Kim Khanh