PM chairs meeting of national committee for digital transformation

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired the eighth meeting of the National Committee for Digital Transformation on April 24, which aims to assess digital transformation efforts and development of the digital economy in recent times and discuss tasks and solutions for accelerating the work in 2024.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the eighth meeting of the National Committee for Digital Transformation on April 24. (Photo: VNA)

In his opening remarks, PM Chinh, who is also Chairman of the committee, underlined the need to promote economic growth and restructuring the economy, efficiently tapping traditional growth drivers and fostering new ones, including developing the green, circular and digital economy; speeding up the national digital transformation; and developing digital government, digital economy, digital society, and digital citizenship.

Attention must be paid to implementing three strategic breakthroughs, including building and improving institutions, including those related to digital transformation; training human resources, particularly high-quality personnel serving digital transformation; and developing infrastructure, including digital infrastructure, he said.

Digital transformation is a key task and a breakthrough step in achieving socio-economic development goals, and contributing to reducing burdens for citizens and businesses, combating corruption and negative phenomena, the PM affirmed.

He said the action plan for 2024 issued by the National Committee for Digital Transformation has identified the four pillars of the national digital transformation work, including the information technology industry, digitalisation of economic sectors, digital governance, and digital data, which are important drivers for rapid and sustainable socio-economic development.

The PM demanded members of the committee, as well as leaders of ministries, sectors, and localities, to report and evaluate national digital transformation efforts at the meeting, with specific evidence and statistics of what has been done, along with outstanding limitations, barriers, bottlenecks, and their causes.

He underlined the necessity to share good practices, experiences, and key solutions to best implement the tasks set out in the 2024 work plan of the committee, especially breakthrough measures.

VNA