Party chief urges upholding of ideological orientation, unity of will

Outlining key orientations, Party General Secretary To Lam noted that political and ideological work must genuinely go ahead and pave the way, with public trust serving as the principal yardstick.

Party General Secretary To Lam chaired a working session in Hanoi on the afternoon of March 4 with the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation to review preparations for a draft regulation on political and ideological work within the Party.

Outlining key orientations, Party General Secretary To Lam noted that political and ideological work must genuinely go ahead and pave the way, combining “building” and “combating” in a balanced manner, with public trust serving as the principal yardstick.

Party General Secretary To Lam chaired a working session in Hanoi on Wednesday with the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo

According to a report delivered at the meeting, the commission has moved swiftly and proactively in developing the draft regulation. The project was submitted and approved in principle at a meeting of the 13th-tenure Politburo on November 28, 2025. The Politburo subsequently tasked the commission with further refining the document for submission to the second plenum of the 14th-tenure Party Central Committee.

Following consultations and feedback, the draft regulation sets out clearly the principles, content and responsibilities of Party committees, organisations, officials and members in political and ideological work. It underscores that such work is a central and regular task, requiring enhanced political mettle, intellectual capacity, vanguard spirit, exemplary conduct and practical competence among Party bodies and members. The objective is to consolidate a firm political and ideological foundation, thereby generating strong momentum for national construction and development in the new era.

In his concluding remarks, General Secretary Lam stressed the need for a shared understanding that while economic development provides the material foundation enabling the country to advance rapidly, political, ideological and cultural work furnishes the spiritual strength allowing the nation to progress further and more securely in its new phase of development.

Outlining key orientations, he noted that political and ideological work must genuinely go ahead and pave the way, combining “building” and “combating” in a balanced manner, with public trust serving as the principal yardstick. Mechanisms for coherence and coordination must be designed, and the outcomes of ideological work should form part of the criteria for evaluation, classification and assessment of officials, subject to regular and periodic review.

The Party chief called for clarity in implementation, with clearly defined tasks, responsibilities and sanctions, alongside renewed approaches to learning and accelerated digital transformation.He further instructed that maximum resources be mobilised and each provision scrutinised carefully to ensure rigour and consistency with the existing system of regulations.

VNA