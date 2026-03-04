Upgrade of Lien Khuong International Airport kicked off

On March 4, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam, in coordination with the People’s Committee of Lam Dong Province, held a groundbreaking ceremony for the project to repair and upgrade the runway and taxiway at Lien Khuong International Airport.

At the groundbreaking ceremony for the project to repair and upgrade the runway and taxiway at Lien Khuong International Airport (Photo: SGGP)

The project is classified as a Grade I aviation transport infrastructure project, with a total investment capital of VND1,032 trillion (approximately US$39.4 million). The construction scope encompasses the comprehensive repair of the 3,250-meter-long and 45-meter-wide runway; the taxiway system; runway end safety areas; as well as associated technical infrastructure and aeronautical equipment, ensuring safe and efficient flight operations.

According to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam, the project will comprehensively restore the structural integrity of the airside facilities, thereby ensuring safe operations under all weather conditions. This initiative also serves as a strategic stepping stone toward the realization of the master plan to upgrade Lien Khuong International Airport to class 4E in accordance with the classifications of aircraft of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Accordingly, the airport will be fully prepared to accommodate modern wide-body aircraft such as the Airbus A350 and the Boeing 787, enabling direct air connectivity between Lam Dong and international destinations. This development will provide a solid foundation for achieving the targeted throughput of 5 million passengers per annum by 2030 and 7 million passengers by 2050.

Mr. Nguyen Cao Cuong, Deputy General Director of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam, speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Mr. Nguyen Cao Cuong, Deputy General Director of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam, the upgrade of Lien Khuong International Airport is genuinely necessary. It reflects a strong sense of responsibility in further enhancing operational mechanisms to ensure aviation safety while fostering the sustainable development of the international airport serving Lam Dong Province.

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam has affirmed its commitment to directing contractors to mobilize maximum resources, implement construction scientifically and efficiently, and exercise stringent control over quality standards, occupational safety, and environmental protection. The corporation will strive to complete the project on schedule and resume airport operations in accordance with the approved timeline, meeting the expectations of the Party Committee, local authorities, and people of Lam Dong Province.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Lam Dong Province, Ho Van Muoi speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

A perspective rendering of the project for the rehabilitation of the runway and taxiway at Lien Khuong International Airport

At the construction site (Photo: SGGP)

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh