Nearly 100 Vietnamese tourists return safely from Middle East

Nearly 100 Vietnamese nationals who had been traveling in the Middle East safely landed at Noi Bai Int'l Airport on March 4. Many expressed profound relief upon their return, with some moved to tears after leaving an area affected by armed conflict.

The group of tourists returns from the Middle East on the afternoon of March 4. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Vietravel Tourism Joint Stock Company, all nearly 100 tourists in the Middle East have returned to Vietnam safely.

The groups of tourists arrived at Noi Bai at 1:15 p.m. aboard Flight EK394 operated by Emirates, which departed from Dubai in the early hours of the same day.

The tourists shared that they felt truly joyful and relieved after finally casting off an overwhelming burden of anxiety.

According to Vietravel, the company promptly activated a 24/7 operational response mechanism, closely coordinating with the airline and international partners to adjust itineraries, arrange accommodation and meals, and provide transparent information throughout the waiting period before departure. The safety and well-being of all passengers were given the highest priority.

Earlier, following reports of airspace restrictions and flight schedule adjustments in the region, many travel enterprises had proactively suspended or canceled tours to the Middle East, while continuously updating customers on the evolving situation.

Saigontourist Travel Service Company also stated that it is closely monitoring developments in the Middle East in order to provide timely information to its clients and to proactively implement measures ensuring their safety. The company is considering canceling three tour groups scheduled to travel to Dubai at the end of March to guarantee the utmost safety for travelers.

The group of tourists returns from the Middle East on the afternoon of March 4. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh