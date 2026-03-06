About VND500 trillion needed to complete expressways under phased investment

The Ministry of Construction has reported to the Government on the review results and investment needs for upgrading and completing expressways that were previously built under phased investment schemes.

The total capital required to fully complete these expressways is estimated at around VND500 trillion (US$19 billion).

According to the ministry, due to limited resources during the 2007–2023 period, numerous expressways were developed in phases, with only two lanes or limited four-lane configurations, to meet immediate transport demand while aligning with available funding.

Currently, 2,801 kilometers of expressways nationwide have been built under phased investment schemes. Of these, 2,107 kilometers have been opened to traffic or technically completed, including 548 km of two-lane expressways and 1,559 kilometers of limited four-lane expressways.

The ministry noted that as transport demand is expected to continue rising sharply and the State’s investment capacity has improved compared to the past, expanding and completing phased expressways is necessary to meet technical standards and enhance operational capacity.

Based on the review, approximately VND79.6 trillion (US$3 billion) will be required to upgrade the two-lane expressways. Of this amount, nearly VND49 trillion (US$1.9 billion) has already been identified, while about VND30.6 trillion (US$1.2 billion) still needs to be allocated from the central budget during the 2026–2030 period.

The routes planned for completion include Cam Lo–La Son, La Son–Hoa Lien, Yen Bai–Lao Cai, Tuyen Quang–Ha Giang (Ha Giang section), Coc Nam–Huu Nghi, Hoa Lac–Hoa Binh, Thai Nguyen–Cho Moi, Dong Dang–Tra Linh, Hoa Binh–Moc Chau and Ninh Binh–Hai Phong.

For the limited four-lane expressways, the estimated funding required to expand them to four to eight lanes as planned is about VND417.46 trillion (US$16 billion), divided into three project groups.

The first group includes sections currently under expansion with a total length of about 66 kilometers. The Cao Bo–Mai Son section is funded by the state budget and is expected to be completed in 2026, with funding largely secured. The Trung Luong–My Thuan section is being expanded under the PPP model and is expected to be completed in 2028, with capital mobilized by investors.

The second group consists of sections of the eastern North–South expressway project totaling 1,222 kilometers. The Lang Son–Hanoi section still has two segments that do not fully meet expressway standards.

Illustrative photo: SGGP

For the Hanoi–Ho Chi Minh City section, the ministry is reporting expansion options to the Government. Expanding radial sections leading into Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with a total length of about 534 kilometers would require an estimated VND63.5 trillion (US$2.4 billion), while expanding the entire 1,144 kilometers route would require about VND154.3 trillion (US$5.9 billion). On the Ho Chi Minh City–Ca Mau route, the Trung Luong–My Thuan section is being expanded under PPP, while the Can Tho–Ca Mau section is being studied as separate projects.

The third group includes other expressways such as Tuyen Quang–Phu Tho, Cao Lanh–Lo Te–Rach Soi, Khanh Hoa–Buon Ma Thuot, My An–Cao Lanh–An Huu, Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3, and Chau Doc–Can Tho–Soc Trang. With a preliminary expansion investment of around VND143.6 trillion (US$5.5 billion), implementation will be considered based on traffic volume assessments and toll collection efficiency before being submitted to competent authorities for approval.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong