Party chief stresses role of grassroots officials in strengthening governance

Party General Secretary To Lam chaired a working session with the Party Central Committee's Commission for Organisation in Hanoi on March 5 morning to discuss solutions to improve the quality of grassroots officials, during which he highlighted that improving grassroots officials' quality must remain a regular and strategic task as it plays a decisive role in strengthening governance capacity, administrative effectiveness and the implementation of the country’s political missions.

Vietnam is entering a new stage of development marked by high requirements, including continued efforts to build and rectify the Party and political system, reorganise the administrative apparatus toward a streamlined, effective and efficient structure, and effectively operate the two-tier local administration model, while accelerating decentralisation and delegation of authority to local levels, promoting rapid and sustainable economic growth, and realising long-term strategic goals toward the mid-21st century, he said.

Against this backdrop, the improvement of the quality and capacity of grassroots officials is crucial to the country’s overall development process. The Party chief demanded shifting from a traditional approach focused on adding personnel and general training to a modern system of personnel governance based on clear competency standards for each position, outcome-based evaluation, stricter power control, and incentives for officials to be proactive, innovative and accountable in serving the public interest.

He suggested redefining the profile of grassroots officials in line with the functions of the new two-tier local administration model, with competency frameworks tailored to specific job positions and local conditions rather than applying uniform nationwide criteria. Officials must not only meet basic standards but also possess the skills required for their roles and localities, he said.

Each province or city, he said, should establish unified standards for commune- and ward-level officials, accompanied by additional competency requirements for areas with special characteristics, he noted.

The Party chief also called for reforms in the recruitment, assignment and use of officials based on the principle of “the right person for the right job in the right place.” Authorities should review personnel arrangements after the recent administrative restructuring to address overlapping functions and the mismatch between existing skills and new tasks.

He suggested introducing time-bound probation for certain key positions, expanding targeted staff rotations and assigning officials in line with local conditions. Personnel placement, he stressed, should aim to strengthen local governance capacity rather than merely maintain organisational stability.

General Secretary To Lam stressed that training should shift from certificate-based learning to practical, job-oriented coaching tailored to specific positions and real-life situations, with mentorship between experienced and young officials. Evaluation should be based on performance outcomes and public satisfaction through a multi-dimensional, measurable assessment system.

He also underlined the importance of strengthening power control in grassroots personnel management to prevent violations at an early stage, saying that the Party’s regulations on power control and anti-corruption in personnel work must be strictly enforced, with transparent criteria and procedures, expanded use of electronic records, and mechanisms to protect individuals who report wrongdoings.

Policies should encourage officials to think boldly, act responsibly and take initiative for the common good, while authorities must clearly distinguish between legitimate innovation and misconduct or abuse of authority.

He also called for stronger digital transformation in personnel management and daily administrative work. He said that digitising personnel administration and improving digital skills among officials would help grassroots authorities process tasks more efficiently, enhance transparency and strengthen inter-agency coordination.

According to the Party leader, strengthening the quality of grassroots officials will help reinforce the country’s governance in the new development phase, contributing to more rapid and sustainable growth, improved living standards, and the realisation of Vietnam’s long-term strategic vision.

