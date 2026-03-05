Dong Nai launches Huong Lo 2 link to HCMC – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway

Dong Nai authorities launched the compensation and resettlement project for the Huong Lo 2 road section linking National Highway 51 with the HCMC – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway on March 5.

The People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province held a ceremony to launch the compensation, support, and resettlement project for Huong Lo 2 Road, on the section from National Highway 51 to the HCMC – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway (Component Project 1), on the morning of March 5.

Attending the event were Mr. Tran Thanh Man, Politburo Member and Chairman of the National Assembly; Mr. Vu Hong Van, Member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Dong Nai Provincial Party Committee and Head of the NA deputy delegation of Dong Nai Province; Ms. Ton Ngoc Hanh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Council; and Mr. Nguyen Van Ut, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee. Leaders of the provincial Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Dong Nai Province, as well as representatives from departments and agencies, were also present.

The Huong Lo 2 construction project will span more than 9.4km and is designed to full standards with eight traffic lanes and a right-of-way of 60m. With a total investment of nearly VND5.9 trillion, the project is one of Dong Nai’s key urban infrastructure developments and is expected to play an important role in completing the urban transport network.

Once completed, the route will create a new traffic corridor and help ease pressure on National Highway 51, particularly along the section from the Vung Tau intersection to the HCMC – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway.

The Huong Lo 2 project is being implemented through two component projects. Component Project 1, which focuses on compensation, support, and resettlement, has a total investment of more than VND573 billion sourced from public investment capital and will involve the recovery of over 55 hectares of land.

Component Project 2 will finance the construction of Huong Lo 2 itself, with a total investment exceeding VND5.3 trillion, to be carried out under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

According to Mr. Nguyen Van Ut, Deputy Secretary of the Dong Nai Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, Resolution No.01 of the Dong Nai Provincial Party Committee clearly identifies the task of mobilizing maximum resources for infrastructure development, with a particular focus on urban transport infrastructure and regional connectivity.

The Huong Lo 2 project, he said, stands as a concrete example of translating the provincial Party resolution into action. The launch of the project reflects the leadership and direction of the Provincial Party Committee and the provincial People’s Council, the decisive management of the provincial People’s Committee, and the concerted efforts and sense of responsibility demonstrated by departments, agencies, local authorities, investors, and related units throughout the project preparation process.

By Xuan Trung – Translated by Thuy Doan