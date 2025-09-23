National

Deputy Prime Minister wants Long Thanh Airport on track for December flight

SGGPO

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has called for an acceleration of construction on the first phase of the Long Thanh International Airport project.

He ordered a push for a technical and calibration flight by December 19, 2025.

In a directive issued today, the Deputy Prime Minister urged the Ministry of Construction to closely monitor the progress of all project components. The ministry is tasked with coordinating with the People's Committee in Dong Nai Province and project investors to regularly inspect construction sites, ensuring all milestones are met.

The directive specifically targets the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM), which has been instructed to have its contractors add more workers and equipment to speed up their work on Component Project 2.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam and VATM are to work with the Vietnam Airports Corporation to complete the necessary preparations for the December 19 flight.

The Dong Nai People's Committee has also been directed to ensure there are enough materials for Component Project 3 to be finished this September.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan

