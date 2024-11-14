PM attends Great National Unity Festival in Lang Son Province

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh laid stress on the significance of national solidarity through concrete actions while attending the Great National Unity Festival in Lang Son Province.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and locals in residential area No. 8 of Na Sam town in Lang Son's Van Lang district at the festival. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh laid stress on the significance of national solidarity through concrete actions while attending the Great National Unity Festival in residential area No. 8 of Na Sam town in the northern mountainous province of Lang Son's Van Lang district on November 14.

The Government leader affirmed that solidarity has been a precious tradition of the nation throughout the noble history, helping it overcome formidable challenges, stating the strength of the great national unity is an important driving force and a decisive factor behind all victories of the Vietnamese revolution.

Briefing the locals on the country’s socio-economic development, PM Pham Minh Chinh said various achievements have been reaped under the sound leadership, timely direction of the Party Central Committee, the accompanying of the National Assembly and competent organisations in the political system, the flexible and drastic management of the Government, as well as enthusiastic support from the business community and localities, including Lang Son province.

He commended the local Party organisation, administration and people for strengthening solidarity and make concerted efforts to get over difficulties and obtain significant results in boosting socio-economic development, preserving cultural identity and improving both material and spiritual lives for the community.

Looking ahead, PM Pham Minh Chinh called for the town’s continued unity to promote poverty alleviation, do away with dilapidated houses, remove transport bottlenecks with a view to concretising the resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress, and complete its entrusted political, economic, cultural and social missions.

Besides, he urged local residents to continue making contributions to building a peaceful, friendly, and developing border region and treasuring the Vietnam – China relations that have been nurtured by President Ho Chi Minh, President Mao Zedong and generations of leaders and people of the two countries.

Residential area No. 8, situated one kilometer west of the centre of Na Sam town, spans 112.36 hectares. It is home home to 134 households with 590 residents of the three ethnic groups of Tay, Nung, and Kinh.

Over the past year, local people have strictly carried out the Party’s guidelines and State’s policies and regulations.

Impressive changes has been recorded in the town over the recent past, with nearly 90 percent of households achieving the cultural family status and 100 percent of students advancing to high school.

The area has maintained its "cultural residential area" designation for five consecutive years and achieved full coverage in essential services, including clean water, sanitation, and digital healthcare records.

Vietnamplus