Construction of transport projects in Hanoi, Dong Thap started

Groundbreaking ceremony for Ring Road 4 in the Hanoi Capital Region and the first phase of Cao Lanh - An Huu Expressway in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap were held on June 25.

The in-person and virtual event was attended by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Hanoi and Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang in Dong Thap.

The Ring Road 4 running through Hanoi, Hung Yen, and Bac Ninh provinces has a total length of 112.8 kilometers. The section passing through Hanoi is a round 58.2 kilometers, other sections running through Hung Yen and Bac Ninh are 19.3 kilometers and 25.6 kilometers, and a 9.7- kilometer extension route. The total investment is VND85.813 billion (US$3.6 million). The project is expected to be completed in 2026 and put into operation by 2027.

The first phase of the Cao Lanh - An Huu Expressway has a total length of over 27km running running through the Mekong Delta provinces of Dong Thap and Tien Giang and is invested with a total public investment capital of nearly 6 trillion VND (US$255 million).

Speaking at the event, PM Pham Minh Chinh said that from the beginning of the tenure of the 13th National Party Congress to the present, the country inaugurated an additional 566 kilometers of expressways, the total length of expressways to 1,729 kilometers. From the beginning of this year to date, several provinces and cities nationwide kicked off construction projects for a number of expressways with a total length of 1,406 kilometers to reach the country’s target of 3,000 kilometers by 2025.

Ring Road 4 will promote investment efficiency for projects, create a new development space and solve existing problems of the capital, exploit the potential of land use, and build a sustainable and modern urban system.

Meanwhile, the Cao Lanh - An Huu Expressway will contribute to the formation of an expressway system in the Mekong Delta, connecting the highways and meeting the demand for transportation in the region as well as linking economic centers, international border gates and seaports, increasing competitiveness, creating a driving force of connection, promoting cooperation and regional development, ensuring national defense and security.

He also highly appreciated the efforts of Hanoi, Bac Ninh, Hung Yen, and Dong Thap, the ministries, and the functional departments in site clearance works and procedures for project construction, and extended sincere thanks to local residents for their support, spirit of responsibility for the project, and trust in the leadership of the Party and State in handing over land to the project.