PM askes for new mindset, visions to make new values for Red River Delta region

The PM underlined the need for the renovation of mindset, methods, and visions to create new values and implement the Master Plan for the Red River Delta region with tradition, connections, breakthroughs, inclusion, comprehension, and sustainability.

An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Addressing the Coordinating Council for Red River Delta Region’s meeting in Hanoi on May 9, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hailed ministries, sectors, and regional localities’ efforts in implementing the Politburo’s resolution on the development of the region as well as the Government’s resolution to realize it, and their attempts to build the Master Plan for the region in the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050 and the planning for a particular locality.

However, he pointed out that the region has faced many challenges and difficulties in its development process, including a lack of land stock and high-quality human resources for industries, poor connectivity, and inadequate promotion of the region’s unique cultural values.

He asked regional localities to stick to the reality to apply the Party and State policies and orientations to suit the situation of a particular locality and the whole region while optimizing their internal strength with strong connections and ensuring smooth policies, good infrastructure, and smart governance.

Implementing the planning, it is crucial to take the people as the center, subject target, and motivation and resources for development, bringing into full play the brainpower, talent, and characteristics of Vietnamese people, and not exchanging the environment for mere economic development, he requested.

Alongside, the region should continue implementing three strategic breakthroughs sketched out at the 13th National Party Congress, which are infrastructure expansion, human resources development, and institution completion.

A report at the meeting showed that after more than one year of implementing the action program to realize the Politburo’s resolution on promoting the region’s development, three out of the 36 tasks set in the program have been completed, while nine of the 11 planning of localities have been approved, and seven out of the 20 important projects in the region have been launched.

Positive results have been recorded in socio-economic development in the region, with the gross regional domestic product (GRDP) reaching 6.28 percent in 2023, ranking third in the six major economic regions, 1.24 times higher than the country’s average. The region’s economic size has topped VND3.1 quadrillion (US$121.86 billion), accounting for 30.1 percent of the country’s GDP, ranking second in the six major economic regions.

Last year, State budget collection exceeded VND720 trillion, leading all regions in the country, while foreign direct investment (FDI) was estimated at US$17.38 billion.

The quality of infrastructure in the Red River Delta region has been increasingly improved, with four out of the 11 regional localities named in the top 10 provinces and cities with the best infrastructure in the country.

