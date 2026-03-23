PM approves housing support for children of soldiers exposed to toxic chemicals

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has approved a policy to provide housing support aimed at eliminating temporary and dilapidated homes for biological children of soldiers in the resistance wars exposed to toxic chemicals.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has approved a policy to provide housing support aimed at eliminating temporary and dilapidated homes for biological children of soldiers in the resistance wars exposed to toxic chemicals. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the official dispatch, the Prime Minister agreed with the proposal put forward by the Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs to support the removal of temporary and dilapidated housing for this beneficiary group. The funding will be drawn from the remaining, unused contributions earmarked for the national program on eliminating substandard housing and disbursed through the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee's Fund for the Poor.

Criteria for identifying temporary and dilapidated houses will be implemented in accordance with regulations issued by the Ministry of Construction, while the level of financial support will comply with current legal provisions.

The implementation is expected to be completed before July 25, marking a meaningful contribution to the commemoration of the 65th anniversary of the Day for Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin Victims (August 10).

The Prime Minister assigned the Ministry of National Defense to take the lead in organizing support efforts, including assistance and construction activities, to eliminate temporary and dilapidated housing for eligible beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs will assume primary responsibility, in coordination with the Ministry of National Defense, the Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin (VAVA), the National Action Center for Toxic Chemicals and Environmental Treatment, and local authorities, to review and verify the list of eligible recipients. The process aims to ensure accuracy, completeness, and strict compliance with established criteria while avoiding omissions or overlaps.

In addition, the Prime Minister requested the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee to allocate funding for the program through the Fund for the Poor managed by local Fatherland Front committees. The disbursement will be based on beneficiary lists approved by provincial and municipal People’s Committees, thereby ensuring that support is delivered to the right beneficiaries in a timely and effective manner.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh