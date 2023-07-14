Planning and investment ministry tops 2022 digital transformation index

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) topped the Digital Transformation Index (DTI) rankings for 2022, scoring 0.8219 point and up 0.2093 annually. the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has announced.

It was followed by the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the State Bank, and the Vietnam Social Security.

Deputy Minister of MPI Tran Duy Dong said that it has fine-tuned mechanisms to create comprehensive legal foundations for the development of e-Government and pushed forward the digital transformation in public investment management; business, investment, business household and cooperatives registration; and contractor selection and public procurement, and statistics.

Apart from connecting with the national databases, the MPI has also prioritized digital transformation in its internal affairs.

Accordingly, all of its documents are sent electronically with digital signatures while the management of units is conducted through an electronic system. All information systems have contingency plans to handle network security incidents.

2020 was the first year that the MIC compiled the DTI of ministries, ministry-level agencies, Government-run agencies, and centrally-run cities and provinces. It was also the first time that a survey had been conducted to collect data serving the work through the website https://dti.gov.vn.

The rankings aim to provide a panorama of the digital transformation in Vietnam, helping the ministries, agencies, and localities design solutions to promote the process in the time to come.