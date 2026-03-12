Digital platform on overseas market development launched

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on March 12 launched a digital platform on overseas market development, with Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son attending and delivering a keynote address.

Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son affirmed that building an integrated digital platform connecting information from Vietnam’s trade offices abroad, domestic regulatory agencies and the business community is a timely and appropriate move that should be implemented decisively, systematically and effectively.

He stressed that the platform should pursue three major objectives. First, it is expected to enhance the quality of management and governance in international trade. By collecting, analysing and sharing real-time data, the system will enable authorities to promptly monitor market developments, forecast trade trends and identify risks and trade barriers at an early stage. This will provide an important basis for the Government, ministries and localities to make faster, more accurate and more effective policy decisions.

Second, the platform is designed to support enterprises in expanding export markets. According to the Deputy PM, one of the biggest challenges facing businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, is the lack of reliable and up-to-date market information. The digital platform is expected to serve as a comprehensive “market information ecosystem”, allowing firms to access data on consumer demand, technical regulations, environmental standards, product trends and investment and trade cooperation opportunities in specific markets.

With Vietnam’s network of 64 trade offices overseas, he noted that connecting them through a modern digital platform could help establish a unified national trade information system that operates efficiently, transparently and with strong forecasting capacity. Such a system would not only improve trade promotion effectiveness but also contribute to investment attraction, supply chain connectivity and deeper international economic integration.

Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son requested the MoIT to continue refining the platform to make it more modern and user-friendly, while ensuring connectivity, data sharing and cybersecurity. He also urged stronger application of new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data analytics and cloud computing to improve forecasting and decision-making support.

At the event, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang said the platform represents an important step in reforming governance methods and applying digital technologies to market development and international economic integration. She noted that the initiative helps implement the Party and Government's key resolutions on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation.

When operated effectively, the platform is expected to provide practical benefits for businesses, local authorities and policymakers by improving access to global market information, reducing information search costs and enhancing the quality of trade policy analysis and management amid rapidly changing global trade dynamics.

To maximise its effectiveness, relevant agencies, localities, industry associations and enterprises were encouraged to actively participate in data sharing and utilisation, thereby turning the platform into a dynamic ecosystem for cooperation and market expansion.

