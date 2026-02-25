Conference to elevate microscopy science in Vietnam opens

The International Conference on Advanced Microscopy for Life Sciences and Materials (ICAM-2026) was held on February 25 at the International Center for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE) in Quy Hoa Valley, Gia Lai Province.

Delegates attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The event, organized by the Rencontres du Vietnam Association, in coordination with the Vietnam Biophysics Society and the Vietnam Microscopy Society, attracted more than 60 scientists, engineers, and representatives of businesses from 12 countries and territories.

Among the prominent speakers are Dr. Teng-Leong Chew, Director of the Advanced Imaging Center at Janelia Research Campus of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute; Professor Ricardo Garcia of the Spanish National Research Council; Professor Hing Hiang Lian, Vice Chancellor of First City University College; and Professor Nagai Takeharu of Osaka University.

According to the ICISE, ICAM-2026 provides updates on the latest advances in microscopy technologies and their applications in life and materials sciences. Through in-depth thematic sessions, the conference aims to strengthen research capacity and foster closer integration between Vietnam’s microscopy community and its regional and international counterparts.

A total of 70 presentations are being delivered across the plenary, focusing on two principal themes: the development and application of advanced microscopy in life and materials sciences and the promotion of education, training, and shared infrastructure in microscopy, alongside the exchange of experiences drawn from models in developing countries.

Gia Lai Department of Science and Technology leaders welcome delegates and scientists to the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Domestic and international delegates and scientists exchange at conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Ahead of the conference, a hands-on microscopy training program was organized for doctoral candidates and young scientists, aimed at enhancing technical skills and improving access to advanced technologies.

Addressing the event, Dr. Nguyen Huu Ha, Deputy Director of the Gia Lai Provincial Department of Science and Technology, underscored that ICAM-2026 was honored to welcome leading global experts in microscopy, life sciences, and materials science. Their participation, he said, would help elevate professional standards and inspire Vietnam’s scientific community, particularly young researchers.

The conference also highlighted the latest advances in microscopy technology, contributing to enhanced research capacity, stronger regional and international linkages for Vietnam’s microscopy community, and reinforcing the country’s scientific standing in high-tech fields.

On this occasion, participating scientists intensified exchanges and strengthened ties among domestic and international institutions and individuals, with a view to building an advanced microscopy network to better serve education, research, and development in life and materials sciences.

By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Kim Khanh