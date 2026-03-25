Pickup truck classification changes require careful study, social impact review

Officials stressed that any adjustment to the criteria distinguishing passenger and cargo pickups must be evaluated over time, with a comprehensive analysis of economic, regulatory, and social consequences before implementation.

Nguyen To An, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Register, talks about pickup vehicle classification changes

On March 24, Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper published an article about confusing pickup vehicle classifications, drawing significant reader interest in the criteria used to classify pickup vehicles. Nguyen To An, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Register, spoke with SGGP about the issue.

The core criteria for distinguishing between passenger pickup vehicles and cargo pickup trucks are based on vehicle design, the ratio between the permitted passenger weight and cargo weight, and the usable cargo bed area. These criteria are specified in the appendices of Circular No. 53/2024/TT-BGTVT, which governs road vehicle classification and identification of environmentally friendly motor vehicles.

These are not new regulations. They were first established in 2003 under the national standard TCVN 7271:2003, and later revised in 2007 and 2010, with reference to international practices. Currently, Circular No. 53/2024/TT-BGTVT continues to serve as the legal basis for policies related to the import, production, assembly, inspection, and modification of pickup vehicles, as well as road motor vehicles more broadly. The Vietnam Register considers these regulations to remain consistent with current usage.

When issuing certificates of technical safety and environmental protection for imported, manufactured, assembled, modified, or inspected vehicles, authorities clearly specify whether a vehicle is classified as a cargo pickup truck or a passenger pickup. Buyers are therefore informed of the classification through registration certificates and pricing, as passenger pickup vehicles are subject to passenger car tax rates and are typically more expensive than cargo pickup trucks. In addition, inspection certificates for cargo pickup trucks specify a service life of 25 years from the year of manufacture, similar to other trucks, whereas passenger pickup vehicles are not subject to such limits.

Pickup trucks are seen driving at the Tran Hung Dao - Nguyen Thai Hoc intersection in Ben Thanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, on the afternoon of March 23, 2026. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

According to Deputy Director Nguyen To An, the current controversy surrounding cargo pickup vehicles does not stem from classification criteria under Circular 53, but rather from changes in traffic management regulations. Traffic control measures such as lane restrictions and time-based access limitations for cargo pickup trucks and trucks in general fall under the authority of road management agencies and local governments.

The existing classification between cargo and passenger pickup vehicles has been in place for 16 years, guiding manufacturers and importers in bringing products to market and providing a legal basis for policymakers, particularly in taxation. Any adjustment to classification criteria, if considered, would require careful study over time and a comprehensive assessment of its broader social impacts.

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By Bich Quyen - Translated by Anh Quan