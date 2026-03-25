Phu Quoc commences VND450 billion water supply project

The Duong Dong 2 Water Plant project has been launched in Phu Quoc, expected to enhance water security and support the island’s rapid urban and tourism growth.

On the morning of March 25, the An Giang Province People’s Committee, in coordination with Saigon Environmental Technology and Construction Joint Stock Company (SENCO), held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Duong Dong 2 Water Plant project at Phu Quoc Special Zone.

The project is accessed a vital infrastructure development aimed at ensuring water security and meeting rising demand for residential use, tourism and production in the southern part of the island.

The project includes a water treatment plant with a capacity of 36,000 cubic meters per day and a transmission pipeline stretching over 32 kilometers.

With a total investment of VND450 billion (US$17.1 million), the project includes a water treatment plant with a capacity of 36,000 cubic meters per day, along with a transmission pipeline stretching more than 32 kilometers to deliver clean water from Ben Tram in Cua Duong to An Thoi.

Delegates perform the groundbreaking rituals at the ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of An Giang Province Le Trung Ho described the event as a significant milestone while noting that substantial work remains ahead. He emphasized the need for strong commitment, coordinated efforts, and strict adherence to project requirements.

He called on the investor to fully mobilize financial, human and technical resources, ensure disciplined and efficient construction, and meet targets on progress, quality, safety, and environmental standards. Given its critical role, the project must meet high standards for long-term stability and operational safety.

Local authorities and relevant agencies were also urged to work closely with the investor to promptly address challenges, particularly in site clearance and administrative procedures, to keep the project on schedule.

By Nam Khoi- Translated by Huyen Huong