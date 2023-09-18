Phu Quoc City coercively demolishes 14 more illegally-built villas

A working team in charge of land management of Kien Giang Province this morning collaborated with the People’s Committee of Phu Quoc City to coercively demolish 14 more illegally built villas in the area.

Local authorities and functional agencies have identified the owners of the illegal construction works, all of them are living in Duong Bao Hamlet, Duong To Commune.

The People’s Committee of Phu Quoc City confirmed that the promulgation of administrative violation handling decisions for the above-mentioned individuals was in accordance with related procedures and legal regulations.

After over a year of detecting and verification, 30 out of 79 illegal-built villas in Duong Bao Hamlet, Duong To Commune, Phu Quoc City in Kien Giang Province have been handled. Of these, 26 villas were demolished and the rest were voluntarily dismantled by the owners.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Phu Quoc City Huynh Quang Hung said that the local authorities are reviewing documents of each construction work to strictly handle the remaining violation cases.

Besides, he recommended that investors should study more about legal regulations and planning before investing in real estate projects in Phu Quoc City to avoid being cheated.