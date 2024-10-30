HCMC leader presents 80-year Party membership badge to veteran

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc grants the 80-year Party membership badge to comrade Nguyen Thi Hanh.

Thu Duc City Party Committee held a ceremony to grant the 80-year Party membership badge to comrade Nguyen Thi Hanh, who is a veteran revolutionary and a party member active in Party branch of neighborhood 12, Tang Nhon Phu A Ward, Thu Duc City.

The granting ceremony took place on October 30 morning at her private house, with the participation of Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

Representatives of Thu Duc City Party Committee and Tang Nhon Phu A Ward Party Committee congratulate comrade Nguyen Thi Hanh on the occasion of receiving the 80-year Party membership badge.

On behalf of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s leadership, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc expressed his honor to be assigned by the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee to present the Party membership badge to comrade Nguyen Thi Hanh.

Notably, comrade Ngo Hien, husband of comrade Nguyen Thi Hanh was also presented the 80-year Party membership badge on May 19, 2024.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc expressed admiration and respect for the perseverance, striving, steadfastness and loyalty to the Party of both comrades.

The 80-year Party membership badge is a recognition and honor for a long journey that comrade Nguyen Thi Hanh and her husband have always accompanied the development of the Party, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc emphasized.

On this occasion, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc extended wishes for longevity, happiness and healthy for comrade Nguyen Thi Hanh. Besides, he hoped comrade Nguyen Thi Hanh would continue to guide and orient her children, grandchildren and the younger generation of party members to contribute to the city and the country.

Comrade Nguyen Thi Hanh was born in 1930 in the Central province of Thua Thien Hue, and recruited into the Party in 1946 when she was just 16 years old.

At the age of 13, she was involved in the revolution as a liaison.

During her activities, she was imprisoned twice by the enemy.

In 1948, after being released, she worked in the Women's Union of Phu Vang District, Thua Thien Hue Province, the Women's Union of Nghe An Province and the Vietnam Women's Union respectively.

With her contributions, comrade Nguyen Thi Hanh was awarded the Second-class Resistance Medal against the French and the First-class Resistance Medal against the Americans.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong