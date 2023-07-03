Phu Bai Airport’s new passenger terminal welcomes first int’l flight from China

The People’s Committee of the central province of Thua Thien – Hue held a ceremony to receive the first international flight arriving at passenger terminal 2 of Phu Bai International Airport in Hue City on July 2.

The charter flight carrying 230 passengers, conducted by Vietjet Air, connecting Kunming City in China and Thua Thien-Hue Province arrived at Phu Bai International Airport at 3:20 am on July 2.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Binh, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, said that the province will develop more new domestic and international air routes to Thua Thien – Hue in the coming time to contribute to promoting tourism, expanding investment and trade, and developing the locality’s strength.

The province’s tourism industry currently strengthens promotion and marketing activities for travel and supports tourist companies in the province to build new products, especially healthcare and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitions) tourism products.

The locality is also implementing the “Four Seasons” festival featuring a wide range of traditional festivals and rituals, cultural, sports, and tourism activities that have been held through all four seasons of the year to attract local and foreign visitors.

The passenger terminal 2 of Phu Bai International Airport in Hue City of Thua Thien-Hue Province was inaugurated on June 17. Terminal 2 of Phu Bai Airport is the first airport terminal where the ACV has applied digital transformation, digital infrastructure, and platforms to standardize processes such as self-check-in kiosks; self-baggage drops; automatic announcement systems and services; application of chip-based citizen ID cards for fast check-in, face ID system, and biometric identification, automated security screening systems, automated border control e-gate system.