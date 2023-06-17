Phu Bai Airport’s new passenger terminal inaugurated

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) on June 17 held an inauguration ceremony for passenger terminal 2 of Phu Bai International Airport in Hue City of Thua Thien-Hue Province.

Attending the ceremony were President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and Chairman of the Central Theory Council Nguyen Xuan Thang, Deputy PM Tran Luu Quang, and leaders of ministries, central and local departments.

Construction of terminal 2 started on December 29, 2019, with a total cost of nearly VND2,300 billion (US$98 million). The new facility has an annual capacity of five million passengers, including four million domestic passengers and one million international travelers.

The domestic and international arrival hall is on the first floor and the departure hall is located on the second floor.

The design of passenger terminal 2 is influenced the culture and geography of the locality, including Ngu Binh Mountain and Huong River, two of the iconic symbols of Hue Royal City.

The terminal 2 of Phu Bai Airport is the first airport terminal where the ACV has applied digital transformation, digital infrastructure, and platforms to standardize processes such as self-check-in kiosks; self-baggage drops; automatic announcement systems and services; application of chip-based citizen ID cards for fast check-in, face ID system, and biometric identification, automated security screening systems, automated border control e-gate system.