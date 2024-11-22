Photo exhibition on Vietnam's ethnic groups opens in HCMC

The organization board of the 4th HCMC Ethnic Minority Congress in 2024 held an opening ceremony for a photo exhibition on Vietnamese ethnic communities on Nguyen Hue Walking Street in District 1 on November 22.

Delegates attend the opening ceremony of the photo exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, Head of the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs of HCMC Huynh Van Hong Ngoc said that Saigon in the past or HCMC today is always a venue for various ethnic groups during the journey of establishment and development of the southern region. They have become an inseparable part of the city's population, making outstanding contributions to building and protecting the country.

Young people attend the photo exhibition. (Photo; SGGP)

This year’s event displays 83 images that are divided into three topics, including “Ethnic minorities for a peaceful, independent, and unified Vietnam,” presenting images of late President Ho Chi Minh and his ideology of solidarity between ethnic groups and honoring ethnic minorities’ love for Uncle Ho, the Party, and State; "53 ethnic minorities unite together and accompany HCMC’s development, treasuring the outstanding contributions of ethnic minority communities to the construction and development of the city from the Great Spring Victory of 1975 to the present; and images of congresses of Vietnamese ethnic minority groups in HCMC.

Delegates attend the opening ceremony of the photo exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

The congresses have contributed to promoting supporting policies that create favorable conditions for ethnic communities’ economic development, traditional cultural preservation, and improvisation in the quality of their life.

The exhibition will run until December 6.

Ethnic minorities representatives at the exhibition (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Hoai - Translated by Kim Khanh