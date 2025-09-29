HCMC River Festival wins double international gold at IBA 2025

The Ho Chi Minh City River Festival 2024 has brought pride to the southern metropolis after being honoured with two Gold Awards at the 22nd International Business Awards (IBA) 2025.

The opening spectacle “The Legendary Ship” wins a Gold Award in the “Cultural Event” category. (Photo: VNA)

According to the municipal Department of Tourism, the festival was presented with a Gold Award in the “Art, Entertainment & Public – Festival” category, while its opening spectacle, “The Legendary Ship,” won a Gold Award in the “Cultural Event” category. This dual recognition marks a milestone, making the festival one of the few events in Vietnam to achieve such international recognition.

The IBA 2025 awarding ceremony will take place on October 10 in Portugal. Known as one of the world’s most prestigious business awards, the IBAs are part of the US-based Stevie Awards system, described by the New York Post as the “Oscars of the business world.” The 2025 edition attracted more than 3,800 nominations from 78 countries and territories, featuring competition among leading organizations, enterprises, corporations, brands, and agencies worldwide.

Entries were evaluated by an IBA jury of at least five members based on four strict criteria: rationale, objectives, implementation, and practical impact. The Ho Chi Minh City River Festival 2024 received high praise from the judges for both its strategic vision and its strong resonance with the public.

A representative from the municipal Department of Tourism said the achievement not only affirms the city’s strategic approach, professionalism, and effectiveness in developing new tourism products, but also enhances its image as a leading cultural and festival destination in the region.

The HCMC River Festival 2024 was highlighted as a pioneering model harmonizing heritage, tourism, and economic development. Its centerpiece, the five-chapter grand opening musical “The Legendary Ship,” brought together nearly 1,000 participants, combining folk and contemporary arts with music, dance, lighting, cinema, and modern technology.

Over more than 10 days, the festival attracted over 4.5 million participants, with the city welcoming over 1.3 million visitors, including 121,000 international tourists. Tourism revenue was estimated at VND4.25 trillion (US$167 million). Winning the Gold Awards at IBA 2025 is not only a source of pride for the River Festival but also an important step in HCMC’s integration into the global tourism map.

Building on this success, the third Ho Chi Minh City River Festival is scheduled to run from November 29 to December 31, 2025, promising a vibrant program of cultural, artistic, and sporting activities. This year’s edition will place stronger emphasis on tourism promotion, discount schemes, and regional linkages, creating a rich cultural and tourism event that embodies the city’s riverine identity.

Notably, the opening show, “Timeless Bridge,” will be positioned as a “Signature Show” and a major highlight of the 2025 festival. It will take audiences on an artistic journey connecting the past, present, and future of Ho Chi Minh City through a spectacular stage production blending live musical theater with film, music, dance, circus, magic, and advanced performance technology under a science-fiction theme.

