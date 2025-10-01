“Mua do” selected as Vietnam’s submission for 98th Academy Awards

On September 30, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism decided to select the film “Mua do” (Red Rain) as the country’s submission for the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Annual Academy Awards.

A scene in the film “Mua do” (Red rain)

According to the Vietnam Cinema Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the 2025–2026 term national selection council for films competing in the 98th Academy Awards convened to discuss and vote in accordance with Rule 16 of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The committee consisted of five respected members, including prominent managers, filmmakers, artists, and screenwriters. “Mua do” (Red rain) received strong support and was ultimately chosen as Vietnam’s sole official submission for the preliminary round of the Best International Feature Film category.

Director of the Vietnam Cinema Department, Dang Tran Cuong, emphasized that “Mua do” (Red rain) not only possesses strong artistic quality but also carries the mission of promoting Vietnam’s image, people, and history to international audiences. Set during the Revolutionary War, the film realistically and movingly recreates a tragic yet heroic chapter in the nation's past, honoring the courage and sacrifice of Vietnamese soldiers.

Directed by Dang Thai Huyen, the film has garnered attention for its compelling fusion of epic historical spirit and a contemporary perspective. With a deeply humanistic storyline, meticulously crafted visuals, evocative music, and powerful performances, “Mua do” (Red rain) shows strong potential to resonate with international audiences.

According to the decision issued by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the People's Army Cinema will coordinate with the Vietnam Cinema Department to complete the submission dossier, prepare the film with English subtitles, and ensure timely delivery to the Academy’s organizing committee.

Over the past three decades, several Vietnamese films have been submitted for consideration in the International Feature Film category at the Academy Awards, including “Mui du du xanh” (The Scent of Green Papaya) in 1993, “Ao lua Ha Dong” (The White Silk Dress) in 2006, “Toi thay hoa vang tren co xanh” (Yellow Flowers on the Green Grass) in 2016, and “Hai Phuong” (Furie) in 2019. While none have secured a nomination or a win, each has served as a significant milestone in bringing Vietnamese cinema to the global stage.

“Mua do” (Red rain) is expected not only to advance further in the awards process but also to present to international audiences a portrait of Vietnam as a resilient, humanistic, and creatively vibrant nation.

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh