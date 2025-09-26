Prime Minister awards Certificate of Merit to singer Duc Phuc

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh today signed Decision No. 2135/QD-TTg regarding the awarding of a Certificate of Merit from the Prime Minister to singer Duc Phuc.

Singer Duc Phuc lifts the trophy as he celebrates winning the "Intervision" song contest in Moscow

Accordingly, the Prime Minister has decided to grant this Certificate of Merit to singer Nguyen Duc Phuc for his outstanding achievement in winning the championship at the International Music Competition 'Intervision' in 2025, held in Moscow, Russia.

Singer Duc Phuc triumphed in the Intervision 2025 competition with the song 'Phu Dong Thien Vuong,' inspired by the poem Tre Viet Nam (Vietnamese bamboo) which narrates the story of the strength of unity, resilience, and the aspiration to rise of the Vietnamese nation.

Previously, upon receiving the news that singer Duc Phuc, representing Vietnam, had excellently secured the title of Champion at the International Music Competition Intervision 2025, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sent a congratulatory letter, praising the remarkable efforts and outstanding achievements of singer Duc Phuc.

The Prime Minister believes that this achievement is not only a great honor for singer Duc Phuc himself but also a collective pride for contemporary Vietnamese music and culture. Vietnam's participation for the first time in the International Music Competition Intervision 2025, returning after more than 40 years of interruption, conveyed a message of solidarity and friendship, as music transcends all differences to unite peoples around the world.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan