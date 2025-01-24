Culture/art

Photo exhibition featuring Party's 95-year history opens in downtown HCMC

The Ho Chi Minh City Committee for the Commemoration of Major Holidays opened a photo exhibition, themed “95 Years - Proud of Party” on January 24 morning at Lam Son Park, District 1, HCMC.

Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee; Tran The Thuan, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports; Nguyen Tho Truyen, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and other delegates participated in the opening ceremony.

The delegates and guests visit the exhibition.

The exhibition will last until February 9 at three venues, including Lam Son Park, Dong Khoi Street in front of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, and the area opposite Chi Lang Park and the Pasteur - Ly Tu Trong intersection.

The exhibition introduces images with the themes of "95 Years - Proud of Party", "Ho Chi Minh City confidently steps into a new era—the era of the nation's rise”, reflecting the insightful and timely leadership of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee in building a clean and strong Party and political system; accomplishing tasks of economic, cultural, social development, security, national defense and enhancing international cooperation.

Additionally, the exhibition introduces artistic images highlighting the bustling, cheerful atmosphere to welcome the new year from the city center to the suburban areas through various festive activities and events.

The visitors read captions of photos at the exhibition.
Especially, the exhibition is the place to honor exemplary collectives and individuals, as well as innovative models in patriotic emulation movements, studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, morality and style; promote comprehensive digital transformation and administrative reform and the implementation of digital governance; develop the cultural industry and so on, contributing significantly to the country's overall achievements.

By Thien Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong

