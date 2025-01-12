Culture/art

Photo contest celebrates Vietnam’s beauty

SGGP

The 'Land of Thousands of Flowers' photo contest celebrating Vietnam’s beauty has garnered significant public attention since its launch four months ago.

bien.jpg

With nearly 1,000 entries submitted, the contest-a collaborative effort between SGGP Newspaper and the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA) - has seen enthusiastic participation from both professional and amateur photographers across the nation.

Many of these works demonstrate exceptional artistic merit, capturing stunning and meaningful moments of Vietnam and its people. The submissions showcase a diverse range of subjects, encompassing a broad spectrum of areas – from border defense and labor-production activities to cultural life and festivals – across the nation.

The competition, encompassing five thematic categories—Achievements, Dedication, Thousand Miles of Country, Green Development, and For Children—has significantly broadened the creative horizons for participants.

PSA Anh4-cong-hien-thap-sang-niem-tin-sau-bao-yagi-7378.jpg
Lighting up after typhoon Yagi

It has fostered innovation and the conveyance of distinctive narratives through photography, thereby contributing to the enrichment of the visual repository that reflects the development of Ho Chi Minh City and the nation as a whole.

PSA Anh9-huynh thuan-0908112711-su nghiep trong nguoi.jpg
bo doi.jpg
PSA Anh10-pham huy dang-0914048402-cac chu bo doi o dia ban.jpg
PSA Anh11-nguyen-xuan-han-0917033314-moi-truong-song-xanh-4868.jpg
PSA nuoc non ngan dam.jpg
Related News
By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

Photo contest Vietnam's beauty

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn