Photo contest celebrates Vietnam’s beauty

The 'Land of Thousands of Flowers' photo contest celebrating Vietnam’s beauty has garnered significant public attention since its launch four months ago.

With nearly 1,000 entries submitted, the contest-a collaborative effort between SGGP Newspaper and the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA) - has seen enthusiastic participation from both professional and amateur photographers across the nation.

Many of these works demonstrate exceptional artistic merit, capturing stunning and meaningful moments of Vietnam and its people. The submissions showcase a diverse range of subjects, encompassing a broad spectrum of areas – from border defense and labor-production activities to cultural life and festivals – across the nation.

The competition, encompassing five thematic categories—Achievements, Dedication, Thousand Miles of Country, Green Development, and For Children—has significantly broadened the creative horizons for participants.

Lighting up after typhoon Yagi

It has fostered innovation and the conveyance of distinctive narratives through photography, thereby contributing to the enrichment of the visual repository that reflects the development of Ho Chi Minh City and the nation as a whole.



By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan