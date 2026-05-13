“Smart factories” serve as breakthrough opportunities for enterprises

On May 12, the HCMC Investment and Trade Promotion Center in coordination with the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA), organized a seminar titled “Digital transformation for manufacturing enterprises: The smart factory model.”

Speakers and participating enterprises at the event (Photo: SGGP)

At the seminar, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC), Ho Thi Quyen, affirmed that digital transformation has become an essential requirement for enterprises to optimize operations and pursue sustainable development. Through the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and smart factory models, businesses can significantly improve labor productivity and enhance risk management in manufacturing.

Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA), Lam Quang Nam, also emphasized that digital transformation serves as a tool to eliminate scale barriers among enterprises. With effective technology adoption, a factory with 200 workers can achieve productivity and output quality comparable to that of a facility employing 2,000 workers.

This creates tremendous opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises to make breakthroughs, provided they are determined to begin with small but well-directed and methodical steps.

At the seminar, Mr. Khuong Anh Dung, Deputy Director of Bosch Global Software Technologies, shared insights into the structure of a modern smart factory based on a data analytics platform.

Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA), Lam Quang Nam, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, based on practical results, digitalization helps enterprises reduce maintenance costs by 25 percent, increase productivity by 5–10 percent, and notably improve equipment availability by an additional 15 percent.

In warehouse and logistics management, data-driven solutions enhance real-time inventory visibility by 25 percent while also reducing storage costs by 5 percent, thereby facilitating more optimal production resource planning.

Mr. Nguyen Vu Linh, Director of ORIS Solutions, presented the ORIS Business Suite integrated management solution, which eliminates data fragmentation within enterprises. By replacing manual processes, the solution helps reduce financial closing time by 67 percent and increases inventory turnover by 50 percent.

At the seminar, speakers also introduced a range of solutions in automation and robotics, as well as management technology solutions designed to optimize operational efficiency for enterprises.

By Thanh Dung – Translated by Kim Khanh