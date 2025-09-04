Business

Economy

Petrol prices up in latest adjustment on September 4

The Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance announced increases in retail petrol prices, effective from 3:00 p.m. on September 4.

xang.jpg
Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Accordingly, E5 RON92 petrol is now capped at VND19,851 (US$ 0.75) per litre, up VND80 from the previous adjustment, while RON95-III petrol costs VND20,439 per litre, up VND76.

The price of diesel 0.05S was raised by VND116 to VND18,473 per litre, and that of kerosene increased by VND89 to VND18,314 per litre. Mazut saw a rise of VND116, now priced at VND15,376 per kilogram.

There have been 37 fuel price adjustments since the beginning of this year.

Specifically, RON95-III petrol has experienced 21 price hikes and 16 cuts. Diesel oil price has increased 18 times, decreased 18 times, and remained unchanged once.

In this adjustment, the authorities opted not to use the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund for any of the fuel categories.

Vietnamplus

