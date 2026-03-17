Da Nang approves investor for Lien Chieu Container Port project

On March 16, the People’s Committee of Da Nang issued a decision approving the investor for the construction investment project of the Lien Chieu Container Port, with a total registered capital of over US$1.7 billion.

At the construction site of the Lien Chieu Container Port project

Accordingly, the project will be undertaken by a consortium comprising Hateco Group Joint Stock Company, Hateco Seaport Company Limited, and APM Terminals B.V. (the Netherlands).

The project is set to operate for a period of 50 years from the date of land allocation, land lease, or assignment of the sea area.

With a planned area of approximately 172.6 hectares (excluding shared water areas, navigation channels, and turning basins within the Lien Chieu port complex), the project will be implemented over 10 years, from 2026 to 2036, and divided into three phases.

According to the master plan, the Lien Chieu port complex will comprise eight container berths with a total quay length of approximately 2,750 meters, capable of accommodating container vessels of up to 18,000 TEU. The terminals are oriented toward the application of advanced cargo-handling technologies and a high degree of automation, with a view to enhancing operational productivity and reducing vessel turnaround time.

The project’s total designed capacity is projected at around 5.7 million TEU per year, equivalent to approximately 74 million tons of cargo annually. Notably, within three years after the commissioning of Phase 1, container throughput is expected to reach about 4 million TEU per year. By 2030, the operational capacity is estimated to range between 14.25 million and 36.3 million tons per year.

In addition to the container terminal system, the project will include barge berths capable of accommodating vessels of up to 5,000 tons, serving the consolidation and distribution of cargo between the container terminals and other seaports, as well as inland waterway transport routes. This is expected to help alleviate pressure on the road network and reduce logistics costs.

The port’s hinterland area will be developed with a comprehensive system of container yards, customs inspection areas, and facilities for cargo stuffing and unstuffing, along with supporting infrastructure such as an operations center, service zones, maintenance workshops, and technical utilities. Notably, the project also includes the construction of a cargo yard dedicated to rail transport, directly linking the Lien Chieu terminal area with Kim Lien Station via a railway line of approximately 1.5 kilometers.

The project’s preliminary total investment is estimated at approximately VND45.268 trillion (equivalent to US$1.757 billion), of which the investor’s equity contribution accounts for around VND9.0536 trillion, with the remaining capital to be mobilized from credit institutions.

The project is oriented toward the development of a modern container port and an international transshipment hub in the Central region, meeting green port standards. It is also aligned with the detailed master plan for seaport groups, including port terminals, piers, mooring buoys, and water areas for the 2021–2030 period, with a vision to 2050.

By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh