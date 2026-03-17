Vietnam–Australia boost cooperation in construction and building materials

The upgraded Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Australia is creating fresh momentum for cooperation in construction and building materials,.

On the afternoon of March 17, the Saigon Association of Construction and Building Materials (SACA), in coordination with the Australian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (AusCham Vietnam), held a seminar titled “Market Entry and Vietnam–Australia Cooperation: Opportunities for the Construction Industry,” attracting more than 100 businesses from both countries.

The seminar “Market Entry and Vietnam–Australia Cooperation: Opportunities for the Construction Industry” takes place on the afternoon of March 17. (Photo: SGGP/ Dinh Du)

The seminar was held following the recent upgrade of Vietnam–Australia ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, creating new opportunities for cooperation, particularly in construction and building materials.

Mr. Nguyen Truong Hai, Vice Chairman of SACA, speaks at the seminar. (Photo: SGGP/ Dinh Du)

Speaking at the event, Mr. Nguyen Truong Hai, Vice Chairman of SACA, said that the advancement in diplomatic ties has created a solid foundation for promoting multi-sector cooperation. The construction and building materials sector, in particular, is seen as a highlight, with strong potential for business connectivity, technology transfer and sustainable development.

Mr. Sam Conroy, Chairman of AusCham Vietnam, speaks at the seminar. (Photo: SGGP/ Dinh Du)

From the Australian side, Sam Conroy, Chairman of AusCham Vietnam, noted that Vietnam is one of the most dynamic markets in the region, especially in infrastructure development. Australian businesses are actively seeking cooperation opportunities and aim to bring advanced technologies, high-quality standards and project management expertise to support growth in Vietnam.

According to him, market entry demands close cooperation and the establishment of reliable partnerships, while business success depends significantly on a deep understanding of the market and effective stakeholder engagement.

At the seminar, businesses and experts shared experiences and market entry strategies, while discussing investment opportunities and challenges in entering the Vietnamese market, as well as lessons from Vietnamese firms expanding into Australia. Several strategic cooperation models between companies from both countries were also proposed.

Representatives of businesses attend the seminar. (Photo: SGGP/ Dinh Du)

Through in-depth discussions and networking activities, the seminar helped strengthen mutual understanding between Vietnamese and Australian businesses, enabling them to seize opportunities and enhance effective cooperation in construction and building materials.

By Dinh Du- Translated by Huyen Huong