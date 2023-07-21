Petrol prices increase in latest adjustment

The retail prices of oil and petrol rose sharply in the latest adjustment on July 21 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

The price of E5 RON 92 petrol went up VND1,220 per litre to VND21,639 (US$0.91), while that of RON 95 rose by VND1,295 to VND22,792 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel oil up by VND884 to VND19,500 per litre, and the kerosene price increased by VND869 to VND19,189 per litre.

The price of mazut oil also went up from VND437 per litre to VND15,725 per litre.

At this price adjustment, relevant units decided to not extract petrol oil prices for the price stabilisation fund.

Since the beginning of this year, petrol prices have undergone 21 adjustments, with 11 times up, seven down, and three unchanged.