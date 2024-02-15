Petrol prices increase after Tet holidays

After increasing for four consecutive times and a one-time decrease before Tet, the retail price of petroleum increased as of 3 pm on February 15 (on the 6th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

The retail price of petroleum increased as of 3 pm on February 15. (Photo: SGGP)

The retail price of biofuel E5 RON 92 increased by VND711 to a maximum of VND22,831 per liter. The price of RON 95-III also rose by VND657 to a maximum of VND23,919 per liter.

Diesel is sold at VND21,361 a liter, up VND654 and kerosene rose by VND633 a liter to VND21,221. The price of mazut is now VND15,906 per kilogram, presenting an increase of VND308.

In the latest adjustment on February 8 (on the 29th day of the last month of the lunar calendar), the ministries of Industry and Trade and Finance decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilization fund. The ministries asked businesses to use the petrol price stabilization fund to subsidize mazut180CST 3.5S with a subsidy of VND300 a kilogram.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh