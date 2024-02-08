Business

Fuel prices simultaneously drop

The retail price of petroleum decreased as of 3 pm on February 8 (on the 29th day of the last month of the lunar calendar) as predicted.

Fuel prices simultaneously drop on February 8 (on the 29th day of the last month of the lunar calendar). (Photo: SGGP)

The retail price of biofuel E5 RON 92 fell by VND793 to a maximum of VND22,120 per liter. The price of RON 95-III also dropped by VND898 to a maximum of VND23,262 per liter.

Meanwhile, diesel slid by VND292 a liter to VND20,707; kerosene reduced by VND335 a liter to VND20,588. The price of mazut dropped by VND489 per kilogram and is sold at VND15,598.

In this adjustment, the ministries of Industry and Trade and Finance decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilization fund. The ministries asked businesses to use the petrol price stabilization fund to subsidize mazut180CST 3.5S with the subsidy of VND300 a kilogram.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh

