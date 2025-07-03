Business

Petrol prices fall sharply on July 3

There have been 28 fuel price adjustments since the beginning of this year.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance decided to reduce retail prices of petrol products from 3 p.m. on July 3.

Accordingly, the price of E5RON92 was capped at VND19,445 per liter (down VND1,085), while that of RON95-III was VND19,906 (down VND1,210) per liter.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel was adjusted to VND18,408 per liter (down VND941), while those of kerosene were VND18,132 (down VND932) and mazut VND15,807 per kilogram (down VND1,148).

Specifically, RON95-III petrol has experienced 15 price hikes and 13 cuts. Diesel oil price has increased 14 times, decreased 13 times, and remained unchanged once.

In this adjustment, the authorities decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund for any of the fuel categories.

