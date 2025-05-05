Petrol prices fall in latest adjustment

The Ministry of Industry and Trade have announced reductions in retail fuel prices, effective from 3:00 p.m. on May 5.

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Accordingly, E5 RON92 petrol has been capped at VND19,154 (US$0.74 ) per litre, down VND84, while RON95-III petrol now costs VND19,586 per litre, a decrease of VND52 compared to that of the previous adjustment.

The price of diesel 0.05S has been reduced by VND165 to VND17,359 per litre, and that of kerosene dropped by VND151 to VND17,564 per litre. Mazut saw a decrease of VND326, now priced at VND16,198 per kilogram.

There have been 18 adjustments of fuel prices since the beginning of this year.

Specifically, RON95-III petrol has experienced nine price hikes and nine cuts. Diesel oil has increased eight times, decreased nine times, and remained unchanged once.

In this adjustment, the authorities opted not to use the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund for any of the fuel categories.

Vietnamplus