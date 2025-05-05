Business

Petrol prices fall in latest adjustment

The Ministry of Industry and Trade have announced reductions in retail fuel prices, effective from 3:00 p.m. on May 5.

img-0963-20221109132025.jpg
Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Accordingly, E5 RON92 petrol has been capped at VND19,154 (US$0.74 ) per litre, down VND84, while RON95-III petrol now costs VND19,586 per litre, a decrease of VND52 compared to that of the previous adjustment.

The price of diesel 0.05S has been reduced by VND165 to VND17,359 per litre, and that of kerosene dropped by VND151 to VND17,564 per litre. Mazut saw a decrease of VND326, now priced at VND16,198 per kilogram.

There have been 18 adjustments of fuel prices since the beginning of this year.

Specifically, RON95-III petrol has experienced nine price hikes and nine cuts. Diesel oil has increased eight times, decreased nine times, and remained unchanged once.

In this adjustment, the authorities opted not to use the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund for any of the fuel categories.

Vietnamplus

Tags

petrol prices Ministry of Industry and Trade reductions in retail fuel prices

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn