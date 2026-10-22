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Petrol prices fall further, diesel prices rise

E5 RON92 petrol was capped at VND25,361 (US$0.98) per liter, down VND1,610, while E10 RON95-III fell by VND1,816 to VND25,213 per liter.

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Retail petrol prices fell from 3 pm on October 22. (Photo: SGGP)

Retail petrol prices fell from 3 pm on October 22, while diesel and mazut prices rose, following the latest adjustment by the Ministries of Industry and Trade and Finance.

E5 RON92 petrol was capped at VND25,361 (US$0.98) per liter, down VND1,610, while E10 RON95-III fell by VND1,816 to VND25,213 per liter.

Meanwhile, diesel 0.05S rose by VND444 to VND29,550 per liter, and 180CST 3.5S mazut increased by VND1,238 to VND23,373 per kilograms.

The two ministries allocated VND300 per liter of biofuel petrol to the petrol price stabilization fund, without drawing on the fund.

Vietnamplus

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