Petrol prices decrease sharply from 3 p.m. on May 9

The Inter-Ministry of Industry, Trade and Finance this afternoon adjusted the retail prices of gasoline in the domestic market.

At the adjustment session, the petrol price was reduced sharply by over VND1,200 per liter.

Following this adjustment at 3 p.m. on May 9, the retail prices of E5RON92 bio-fuel and RON95-III fell by VND1,288 and VND1,411 to VND22,623 and VND23,544 per liter, respectively.

Besides, other kinds of fuel were adjusted to reduce below VND20,000 per liter. Accordingly, that of 0.05S diesel and kerosene were cut by VND759 and VND843 to VND19,847 and VND19,701 per litter respectively.

Mazut 180CST 3.5S decreased by VND160 to VND17,503 per kilogram.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

