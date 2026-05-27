HCMC, Dong Nai outstanding bank credit tops VND6 quadrillion, anchors growth

Total outstanding credit loans of Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai surpassed VND6 quadrillion (US$235.8 billion) as of April 2026, accounting for nearly a third of the country's total banking sector loans, the State Bank of Vietnam said on May 26.

Credit outstanding loans in Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai surpassed VND6 quadrillion by April 2026, with lending continuing to flow strongly into manufacturing, exports and high-tech businesses, the State Bank of Vietnam said.

On May 26, Nguyen Duc Lenh, Deputy Director of the State Bank of Vietnam's Region 2 branch covering Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai, said the latest update showed total outstanding credit loans in the two localities had exceeded 6 quadrillion dong as of April 2026, accounting for 31.1 percent of the entire banking system's total outstanding loans.

Credit flows continued to expand strongly into key production and business sectors. Manufacturing rose 5.8 percent, construction increased 3.3 percent, transport and warehousing grew 3.1 percent, wholesale, retail and automobile and motorbike repair climbed 4.4 percent, household businesses expanded 2.7 percent, while agriculture, forestry and fisheries rose 5.4 percent.

Notably, lending to exporters and high-tech enterprises in Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai increased by 11.2 percent and 18.81 percent, respectively, in the first quarter of 2026.

According to Deputy Director Nguyen Duc Lenh, credit growth in the two localities has continued to maintain positive momentum, closely tracking the economic recovery amid a stable investment and business environment and the accelerated implementation of a series of transport infrastructure and urban development projects, despite volatility in the global economy and pressure from oil prices.

The recent credit growth trend in Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai clearly reflects the effectiveness of current policy mechanisms and is fully aligned with the central bank's policy direction to support sustainable economic growth.

By Nhung Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan