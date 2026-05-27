Cross-border QR network expanded to capture regional tourist boom

Vietnam is accelerating the rollout of cross-border QR code payment systems to seven countries and territories by the end of 2026 following a surge in spending by Chinese and South Korean tourists since links went live last month.

Vietnam is accelerating the expansion of cross-border QR payment systems as digital payments become a key infrastructure layer supporting consumption, tourism and economic growth, officials said on Monday.

At the press briefing

On May 26, Tuoi Tre newspaper, in coordination with the State Bank of Vietnam’s Payment Department, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade and Napas, held a press conference announcing the Digital Finance Day 2026 program under the theme “Smart Payments Promote Digital Finance."

Pham Anh Tuan, Director General of the Payment Department, said the State Bank of Vietnam views the completion of the legal framework and development of national payment infrastructure as a decisive “lever” for achieving the economy’s macro-financial goals.

The central bank is coordinating with related agencies to expand bilateral retail payment connectivity through QR codes with countries in the region and globally.

“Fast and convenient payments help buyers and sellers connect more easily, thereby improving supply-demand matching, shortening capital turnover cycles and supporting production and business activities,” Tuan said.

Cross-border digital payments are also creating new momentum for tourism, trade and consumption.

In early April 2026, Vietnam officially launched bilateral QR payments with China, followed in late April by implementation with South Korea, allowing Chinese and South Korean tourists to make payments directly in Vietnam.

Payment transaction values by tourists from the two countries rose sharply from several hundred million dong per day to several billion dong per day.

Pham Anh Tuan, Director General of the Payment Department, speaks at the press briefing

In the coming period, Vietnam plans to expand bilateral payment connectivity with Singapore, Taiwan, Japan and Malaysia, while also enabling Vietnamese tourists to make direct payments in those markets.

Nguyen Thanh Tung, Deputy Chief executive officer of Napas, said that after implementing payment connectivity with Thailand, Laos and Cambodia, Vietnam expanded payment links with China and South Korea in the first half of 2026.

The goal is to establish a stable payment network with around seven countries and territories by the end of 2026, including Singapore and Taiwan.

The project has so far attracted participation from more than 20 banks and payment intermediary organizations.

“The expansion of cross-border payments not only facilitates international tourism but also promotes trade, consumption and economic connectivity between Vietnam and regional countries, gradually realizing the banking sector’s goal of digitalizing international financial transactions, Napas Deputy Chief Nguyen Thanh Tung said.

The “Digital Finance Day 2026” program will run from May to September 2026 and include activities such as the “Switch QR Codes - Receive Multiple Benefits” campaign to support businesses in standardizing digital payments, integrating smart payment solutions and promoting cross-border payments.

Other events include the seminar “Smart Payments in the Digital Era,” the “Digital Finance Festival” and the “Shopping Season” promotional campaign aimed at stimulating consumption, promoting cashless payments and encouraging digital transaction habits within the community.

By Nhung Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan