People commemorate Gac Ma martyrs

On the morning of March 14, numerous people gathered at the memorial site to offer incense and flowers in remembrance of 64 soldiers who heroically sacrificed their lives 37 years ago while defending Gac Ma Island in the Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago under Vietnam’s sovereignty.

Former Vice President Truong My Hoa, former President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor Dang Ngoc Tung along with a working delegation from Khanh Hoa Labor Federation and the families of the fallen soldiers were present at the Gac Ma memorial site for an incense-offering ceremony in tribute to the fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the Fatherland.

Former Vice President Truong My Hoa offers incense and flowers in remembrance of fallen soldiers in Gac Ma Battle. (Photo: Hieu Giang)

The 2.5-hectare Gac Ma memorial site was started construction by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor on March 13, 2015, and was officially put into operation in 2017.

Children solemnly extend a moment of silence in remembrance of the 64 Vietnamese naval soldiers who heroically sacrificed their lives to protect the Fatherland. (photo: Hieu Giang)

People visit the underground exhibition area, which preserves artifacts related to the lives and families of the Gac Ma martyrs. (Photo: Hieu Giang)

The memorial site was built with a total investment of VND130 billion (US$5.1 million) which was funded by contributions from union members, workers, businesses and people domestically and internationally.

The Gac Ma Soldiers Memorial Site is located on a sandy hill overlooking the sea, offering a solemn and picturesque in tribute to the fallen heroes. (Photo: Hieu Giang)

Speaking at the incense-offering ceremony, former President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor Dang Ngoc Tung expressed that the memorial site was built with the hope of creating a sacred space where families and relatives of the fallen soldiers and people can visit and commemorate the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the protection of Vietnam’s seas, islands and continental shelf.

The heroic sacrifices of 64 Vietnamese soldiers who defended Gac Ma Island in the Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago, honoured by a monument named “Nhung nguoi nam lai phia chan troi” (Those who laid down their lives on the horizon). (Photo: Hieu Giang)

Since its inauguration in 2017, the memorial site has welcomed more than 2,700 delegations, with over 570,000 visitors coming to pay their respects.

By Hieu Giang- Translated by Huyen Huong