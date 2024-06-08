Travel

Pedestrian street along Xuan Huong Lake opens every three final days of week

SGGPO

Tran Quoc Toan pedestrian street along Xuan Huong Lake, Da Lat City was opened for residents and tourists every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, beginning on June 7.

aa08c3072bbf8be1d2ae-8714.jpg.jpg
The 1.6-kilometer-long Tran Quoc Toan pedestrian street is inaugurated last night. (Photo: SGGP/ Doan Kien)

Last night, the People's Committee of Da Lat City inaugurated the 1.6-kilometer-long Tran Quoc Toan pedestrian street.

The street stretches from the T-junction of Dinh Tien Hoang - Tran Quoc Toan streets to the T-junction of Tran Nhan Tong - Tran Quoc Toan streets in front of Da Lat Flower Garden.

c152a3544de9edb7b4f8-3108.jpg.jpg
The pedestrian street is set to operate from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The pedestrian street is set to operate from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with numerous activities such as art performances, cultural and artistic exchange programs between music groups, artistic roller skating, martial arts performances, weekend markets offering typical and unique products of Da Lat City.

The Tran Quoc Toan pedestrian street along with the night food space of the Da Lat Flower Garden, Xuan Huong Lake's scenic spot and Lam Vien Square will form a chain of activities to meet the demand of entertainment, cultural and artistic activities as well as stimulate tourism and service activities, promote the local economic development.

By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

pedestrian street along Xuan Huong Lake Tran Quoc Toan pedestrian street Da Lat City Lam Vien square every last three days of week

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn