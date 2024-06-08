Pedestrian street along Xuan Huong Lake opens every three final days of week

Tran Quoc Toan pedestrian street along Xuan Huong Lake, Da Lat City was opened for residents and tourists every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, beginning on June 7.

The 1.6-kilometer-long Tran Quoc Toan pedestrian street is inaugurated last night. (Photo: SGGP/ Doan Kien)

Last night, the People's Committee of Da Lat City inaugurated the 1.6-kilometer-long Tran Quoc Toan pedestrian street.



The street stretches from the T-junction of Dinh Tien Hoang - Tran Quoc Toan streets to the T-junction of Tran Nhan Tong - Tran Quoc Toan streets in front of Da Lat Flower Garden.

The pedestrian street is set to operate from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The pedestrian street is set to operate from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with numerous activities such as art performances, cultural and artistic exchange programs between music groups, artistic roller skating, martial arts performances, weekend markets offering typical and unique products of Da Lat City.

The Tran Quoc Toan pedestrian street along with the night food space of the Da Lat Flower Garden, Xuan Huong Lake's scenic spot and Lam Vien Square will form a chain of activities to meet the demand of entertainment, cultural and artistic activities as well as stimulate tourism and service activities, promote the local economic development.

By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong