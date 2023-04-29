Passengers need to raise awareness of fake boat ticket websites for Ly Son tour

Amid the increasing travel demand of visitors to Quang Ngai Province’s Ly Son Island on the Reunification Day on April 30 and May Day, some fake websites for online boat ticket sales for the Sa Ky – Ly Son tour start operating.

Director of the Port Management Board and Inland Waterway Administration of Sa Ky Port Nguyen Huu Doan said that the unit had announced the fake website using the name and images of the Port Management Board to sell boat tickets for the route of Sa Ky – Ly Son.

Many passengers were cheated via booking tickets at fake websites causing prestigious affection to the Port Management and locality.

The Port Management Board and Inland Waterway Administration also notified on its website regarding the situation.

Accordingly, passenger needed to raise awareness of buying online boat tickets for the Sa Ky – Ly Son route from fake and unofficial websites to avoid being cheated and losing money.

At the current times, the Port Management Board and Inland Waterway Administration is a management and operation unit of the seaport and the only unit that sells online tickets for the Sa Ky – Ly Son route via its official website of cangsaky.com.vn. Passengers can call directly to the hotline at 1900.571.586 for guidance.

In order to meet the high demand of passengers during National Reunification Day on April 30 and May Day on May 1, the Port Management Board and Inland Waterway Administration has increased the number of daily boats to the island serving visitors during the holiday with the operation of Super Bien Dong, Super 2 Bien Dong, Hoa Binh Express, An Vinh Express and so on.