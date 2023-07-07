Passenger terminal of Long Thanh Airport to be built this August



Accordingly, in the working session, Vice Chairman of Dong Nai Province People’s Committee Vo Tan Duc asked that this July, Long Thanh District People’s Committee must complete reviewing and announcing the land compensation plan for the last 56 cases of the second stage in Long Thanh Airport construction project and the two connection routes.

Vietnam Airports Corporation (ACV) informed that it has already opened bids for the construction and equipment installation package for the passenger terminal (Package 5.10). In July, ACV will finish selecting a suitable contractor, and construction will begin this August.

Long Thanh District has basically completed its land clearance task for 1,810ha of land for the first stage of Long Thanh Airport project as well as the area of 722ha reserved land. ACV urges that the district quickly finish the task on the two connection routes, especially the first one, this July.