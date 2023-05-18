Party, State leaders visit President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum

As of this morning, a delegation of the Party Central Committee, the Presidential office, the National Assembly, the State, the Government and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee visited President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum.

The delegation of high-ranking officials laid wreaths carrying the words “Eternal Gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh” to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh on the 133rd anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's birthday (May 19, 1890-2023) and offered incense in tribute to the heroes and martyrs.

The delegation included President Vo Van Thuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue, Head of the Party Central Committee's Organization Commission cum Permanant member of the CPV's Secretariat Truong Thi Mai, Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and Chairman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Do Van Chien.

Former General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, former President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and former National Assembly Chairmen Nguyen Van An, Nguyen Sinh Hung, Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended the event.

In front of President Ho Chi Minh’s hallowed memory, the current and former Party and State leaders commemorated and expressed their deep gratitude for the great merits of President Ho Chi Minh to the cause of national liberation and reunification, and building a peaceful and prosperous country.

The delegation of senior leaders also visited Monument for Heroic Martyrs at Bac Son Street in the capital city of Hanoi to offer incense and lay wreaths to commemorate heroic martyrs who bravely sacrificed for the revolutionary cause of the Party and the country.

This morning, delegations of the Ministry of Public Security and Hanoi City visited President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum and Monument for Heroic Martyrs at Bac Son Street.

Some photos were captured in the visits of the delegations at President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum and Monument for Heroic Martyrs at Bac Son Street this morning.