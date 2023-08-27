Party, State leaders pay their last respects to late Minister Tran Hong Quan

The Party and State leaders paid their last respects to former Minister of Education and Training, Tran Hong Quan in the State funeral house in HCMC’s Go Vap District on August 27.

Among the leaders present at the funeral ceremony were Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairwoman of its Commission for Mass Mobilisation, Bui Thi Minh Hoai; former Minister of Public Security General Le Hong Anh; former Vice State President Truong My Hoa; Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son; Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Van Nen; former Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan; Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Phan Van Mai; leaders of departments and districts.

In the mourning book, Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee's (PCC) Commission for Mass Mobilization Bui Thi Minh Hoai expressed her deepest sadness over the passing of the former Minister of Education and Training cum deputy head of the Party Central Committee's (PCC) Commission for Mass Mobilization Tran Hong Quan, and described him as a Vietnamese leader who had made outstanding practical contributions to the country’s revolutionary cause and the PCC’s Commission for Mass Mobilization.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation for an honest cadre, a loyal and exemplary Communist Party membership who devoted his whole life to the Party, the country, and the happiness of the people as well as a devoted teacher who had an outstanding contribution to the country’s education sector and laid the foundation for the renewal process of the higher education.

Former Minister of Education and Training Tran Hong Quan was born on February 15, 1937, in My Quoi Commune of Thanh Tri District in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang.

He joined the Revolutionary in 1950 and the Communist Party in 1960.

He passed away at the age of 87 at Military Hospital 175 in HCMC on August 25.

Former Minister of Education and Training Tran Hong Quan was awarded the Third Class Labor Medal, the second-class Anti-American Resistance War Medal, the 60-year Party membership badge, and many honorary titles.