Party, State leaders and NA deputies visit President Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum

A delegation comprising leaders of the Party, State, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and deputies of the National Assembly visited President Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum this morning.

At the mausoleum, the delegation laid wreaths and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh before a preparatory session of the sixth session of the 15th-tenure National Assembly.

As of this morning, the sixth session of the 15th-tenure National Assembly opened officially at the National Assembly House in the capital city of Hanoi.

President Vo Van Thuong, Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Head of the Organization Commission of the Central Party Committee Truong Thi Mai, Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man together with other Vice Chairmen of National Assembly and members of the National Assembly Standing Committee and National Assembly deputies attended the event.

Additionally, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City's National Assembly delegation Van Thi Bach Tuyet and other delegates visited President Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum on October 23 morning.

In the solemn atmosphere, the leaders spent one minute commemorating and expressing sincere gratitude for the great contributions of the President to the cause of national liberation, reunification and nation-building and national defense.

Right after the visit, the delegates come back to the National Assembly House to join the preparatory meeting of the sixth session of the 15th-tenure National Assembly.