Party leader stresses significance of President Ho Chi Minh relic site

Party General Secretary and President To Lam on August 15 met with former guards and medical workers who served President Ho Chi Minh during the time he lived and worked at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi from 1954-1969.

The meeting was held on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day, and the 55th commemoration of the late President's death (1969-2024).

At the event, participants recalled their memories during the time they performed their duty to protect and care for the late President. They all expressed their pride in serving the leader and their love and respect for the beloved Uncle Ho as he was called by the people.

Speaking on the occasion, Party General Secretary and President Lam stressed the happiness and pride of the Vietnamese nation to have President Ho Chi Minh, who is a great leader and a shining example of revolutionary ethics, modest lifestyle, and ardent love for the country and the people.

He underlined the special significance of the Ho Chi Minh relic site at the Presidential Palace, where the late leader lived and worked until the last moment of his life, and shared his special feeling each time he visited the relic site to pay respect to the nation’s father.

“President Ho Chi Minh has left us invaluable ideological and spiritual legacy, and we are continuing to research, study, and follow his example,” he said, affirming the firm resolve of the entire Party, armed forces and people to preserve and promote the late President’s legacy.

The Party General Secretary and President praised the contributions of many generations of cadres who served President Ho Chi Minh at the Presidential Palace in the past and have been preserving the relic site since the late President passed away. On behalf of the Party and the State, he presented gifts to the former cadres and representatives of the management of the relic site.

Vietnamplus